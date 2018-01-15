Police investigating homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police were investigating a homicide Monday evening in east Charlotte.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. in the 13300 block of Ashley Meadow Drive.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the 13300 block of Ashley Meadow Drive in the University City Division. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 15, 2018

Officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on the scene. His name will be released once family is notified.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to be domestic-related.

This is the fourth homicide of the year in the Queen City.

