Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run with school bus

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus in Gaston County.

It happened Thursday morning on York Highway near Charlwood Drive. Investigators said a car hit the bus then took off.

There were students on board, but no injuries reported.

#BREAKING NO injuries after school bus involved in accident off York Hwy. Working to get details on what led up to accident. pic.twitter.com/gsK3jWYxHb — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) January 4, 2018

