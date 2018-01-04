WCNC
Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run with school bus

WCNC 8:21 AM. EST January 04, 2018

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus in Gaston County.

It happened Thursday morning on York Highway near Charlwood Drive. Investigators said a car hit the bus then took off. 

There were students on board, but no injuries reported. 

 

