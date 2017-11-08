Police looking for man accused of murder at fast food restaurant

Tariq Khalid Mosley, Jr./Courtesy: Salisbury Police

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Police in Salisbury are looking for a man accused of murder at a fast food restaurant. Warrants have been issued for 20-year-old Tariq Khalid Mosley, Jr.

The crime happened last Friday at Taco Bell on E. Innes St. The victim was identified as Deshawn Patrick Clark.

If you know anything about this case, call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

