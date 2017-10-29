Police: 12-year-old boy jumps from overpass near Exit 62, kills driver below

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident on I-66 Saturday.

According to officials, a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass and landed on a car traveling on I-66, killing the driver below.

The incident happened at the Ceder Lane overpass near Exit 62 for Nutley Street in Fairfax County.

Police responded to the accident at 4:18 p.m. The man who fell from the overpass was transported to the Fairfax Inova Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are working to identify the driver and contact their family.

The crash is still under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

