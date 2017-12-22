Police: Father bent, bit baby son to stop his crying

Robert Resendiz booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

A Phoenix father was arrested Tuesday and booked on three counts of child abuse after his 6-month-old son was found unresponsive.

According to court paperwork, Robert Resendiz told police he bent his son in half, pressing his legs over his head, in order to stop the infant from crying. He told police he did not release until his son stopped moving and was "limp."

Resendiz called police, court documents showed, to report his son was unresponsive. He initially reported waking up and finding his son not breathing.

The infant was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital where it was discovered he had lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh. According to court paperwork, doctors at PCH believe the baby's injuries are "not survivable."

Resendiz also told police he bit the boy two times "out of frustration," court documents showed.

© 2017 KPNX-TV