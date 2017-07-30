Police remove car from Virginia Beach pond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were trying to remove a car from a pond in Virginia Beach on Saturday morning.

The car was at the bottom of a pond at Bonnie Road and Dolton Drive across the street from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to a news release, dispatch received a call at 1:37 a.m. reporting a single-vehicle accident at this location. An investigation determined that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and traveled another 30 to 40 feet before ending up in the retention pond.

The driver and a passenger got out of the vehicle on their own before emergency personnel arrived. The passenger of the vehicle had a minor injury and was treated on the scene by EMS.

The news release didn't say if the driver was charged.

