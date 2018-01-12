WCNC
Police searching for Steele Creek bank robbery suspect

WCNC 6:14 PM. EST January 12, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in Steele Creek Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. at Wood Forest Bank inside Walmart at 8180 S. Tryon St. Investigators said the suspect approached an employee, passed a note demanding money and took off.

Police released surveillance pictures of the man in the hopes the public will recognize him. Detectives said he was carrying a blue bag.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the website.

