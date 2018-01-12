Police searching for Steele Creek bank robbery suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in Steele Creek Friday afternoon.
It happened just before 3:00 p.m. at Wood Forest Bank inside Walmart at 8180 S. Tryon St. Investigators said the suspect approached an employee, passed a note demanding money and took off.
Police released surveillance pictures of the man in the hopes the public will recognize him. Detectives said he was carrying a blue bag.
This male suspect robbed the Wood Forest Bank that's located inside of the Wal-Mart on S. Tryon Street earlier this afternoon. Please call @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600 if you know his identity. pic.twitter.com/ZhLS41Lq1p— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 12, 2018
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the website.
