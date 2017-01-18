Texas officer shot and killed; suspect dead

Courtesy-- Little Elm Police Department

Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker was shot and killed after a police situation Tuesday, and the suspect who shot him has also died.

Fire Chief Brian Roach named Walker as the officer shot during a press conference Tuesday evening, and it was then confirmed later in the evening that he did not survive his injuries.

He is the first Little Elm police officer to die in the line of duty.

Little Elm Chief of Police Rodney Harrison says Walker was 48 years old and joined the department in September of 1998. Walker was a father of four.

Processional and Color Guard escort here at Denton County Regional Hospital following death of Little Elm Offc Jerry Walker

Flowers left outside Little Elm PD building for Jerry Walker, first officer here killed in line of duty.

Officers responded to a report of an individual with a gun in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. After police told the suspect to drop the gun, he ran inside the home and began shooting at officers, DCSO Lt. Orlando Hinojosa said.

A man claiming to have witnessed the encounter said he heard one initial gunshot, and then a flurry of three or four gunshots with an officer hiding behind a truck in a driveway.

Walker was shot in the upper body and was flown via CareFlite to Denton Regional Hospital where he was surrounded by family, friends and fellow officers. Police were trying to make contact with the suspect, who was barricaded inside a home near Waterview and Turtle Cove.

The Little Elm fire chief addressed the media at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday stating the barricaded suspect was dead. No further information was available at the time.

A Twitter account for the City of Little Elm called it an "active shooter situation in the area of Lobo and Eldorado."

Authorities were able to extract an elderly, female relative of the suspect through a window, leaving the suspect alone in the home.

Residents of the area that were evacuated were taken to the Little Elm Senior Citizen Center.

Authorities from The Colony, Denton County and Frisco Police assisted with the situation.

Police activity unfolding in that area caused school bus delays at multiple nearby Little Elm ISD schools. As a precaution, students were being held at Lakeside, Powell and Zellars until the situation was cleared.

Little Elm ISD later tweeted it was releasing buses from Lakeside and Powell, but students who walk home were still being held at the school.

We are releasing buses from LMS & Powell - We are still holding students who walk home. Parents are free to come get their children.

Schools are no longer on lockdown at this time, but police say school buses will not be allowed inside Lakes of Little Elm Wednesday morning.

Brent students residing in Lakes of Little Elm who ride bus #22, Prestwick students residing in Lakes of Little Elm who ride bus #42, LEHS students residing in Lakes of Little Elm who ride bus #22, and those residing in Lakes of Little Elm who ride buses #15 and #30 will be picked up outside Zellars Center for Learning and Leadership at 300 Lobo Lane at normal pickup times.

