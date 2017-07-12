Police: Woman set boyfriend on fire, doused flames with pee

A Penn Hills, Pa., woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire then doused him with buckets of urine to put out the flames, police said.

Leigh Ann Sepelyak, 38, was charged Sunday with attempted homicide, arson, recklessly endangering another person and other offenses.

Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton said Ms. Sepelyak got into an argument with her boyfriend late Saturday or early Sunday at their home on Lime Hollow Road.

When her boyfriend went to sleep, Chief Burton said, Ms. Sepelyak poured gasoline on him, lit a cigarette with a wooden kitchen match and flicked it onto the mattress. The mattress ignited in flames, and with it, the lower part of her boyfriend’s body.

The name of the boyfriend was not released.

Chief Burton said Ms. Sepelyak and her boyfriend lived in the basement of the home, and Ms. Sepelyak’s parents lived upstairs.

Ms. Sepelyak and her boyfriend had been urinating in buckets because they didn’t want to bother Ms. Sepelyak’s parents by going upstairs every time they needed to use the restroom, according to Chief Burton.

After the boyfriend was lit ablaze, he jumped out of bed screaming in pain, Chief Burton said. The chief said Ms. Sepelyak apparently felt remorseful and threw the buckets of urine on her boyfriend to douse the flames.

“I think they had enough urine there to put him out,” Chief Burton said.

The boyfriend was taken to UPMC Mercy with burns to 25-30 percent of his body, according to the chief. Chief Burton said the boyfriend was in critical condition on Sunday, but he has not received an update since. He said the boyfriend’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Ms. Sepelyak was lodged in the Allegheny County Jail on Sunday but posted $100 bail Monday.

She faces a preliminary hearing July 17 before District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca in Penn Hills.

