4-year-old reunited with family after travel holdup

MINNEAPOLIS - A 4-year-old Somali girl has been reunited with her mother in Minnesota after a delay due to President Donald Trump's travel ban.



Mushkaad Abdi is now in Minneapolis with her mother, Samira Dahir, and two older sisters.



Dahir came to the U.S. in 2013 with the two older girls, but had to leave her youngest daughter with a friend in Uganda. She's been trying for years to bring Mushkaad to Minnesota. The situation became more urgent months ago when the friend was no longer able to care for the girl.



Mushkaad was to arrive earlier this week, but that trip was canceled by Trump's executive order banning refugees from certain countries.



Mushkaad arrived in the U.S. Thursday after U.S. Sens. Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar worked to clear her travel.

