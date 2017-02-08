Appeals Court considers I-77 toll project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Opponents of the I-77 toll lane project were back in court Wednesday to try again and stop the controversial project.

In 2016 a state judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group opposed to the project called Widen I-77.

That decision was appealed to the State Court of Appeals that heard arguments from both sides Wednesday.

The Appeals Court will decide if that lower court ruling should stand.

Many of those who live along the I-77 corridor are hoping there is still a chance to stop the work on the project that is now already underway.

"I'm not an expert on toll lanes but I really haven't heard anything all that terrific. Many of them have gone bankrupt," said driver Brian Allen.

The State Department of Transportation contracted with a company called I-77 Mobility Partners to build and operate the toll lanes from the Lake Norman area down to Charlotte.

The DOT says without the involvement of a private company there would not be enough state money to cover the $650 million cost.

During the campaign for Governor, then-candidate Roy Cooper said he would take a second look at the contract.

Many believe incumbent Republican Pat McCrory lost significant support in Mecklenburg County because of his continued support of the toll lanes.

"I'm just not convinced that the taxpayers were allowed to have any say-so about what needs to be done," Allen said.

The Appeals Court decision is not expected until early spring.



