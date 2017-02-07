Appeals court to hear I-77 toll lawsuit

File photo (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On Wednesday, opponents of the I-77 toll lanes will have another opportunity to try to put an end to the controversial highway project.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals will hear arguments from a lawsuit against the state at 9:30 a.m. in Raleigh.

When completed, the project will stretch 26 miles from uptown Charlotte to Mooresville. Construction on the toll lanes began in November of 2015. Anti-toll group Widen I-77 has been fighting the tolls in court for nearly

Despite heavy opposition from business owners in the Lake Norman area, NCDOT signed a 50-year contract with I-77 Mobility Partners to build and operate the tolls. Construction for the 26-mile project that will stretch from uptown Charlotte to Mooresville began in November of 2015.

Anti-toll group Widen I-77 has been battling the project for nearly two years. One year after NCDOT signed the contract with I-77 Mobility Partners, the group filed a lawsuit to halt construction. The suit argued that the contract violates the North Carolina Constitution by allowing a private company to set tolls and that it fails to serve a public purpose. That lawsuit was dismissed, forcing Widen I-77 to appeal to the state board.

Last June, then-Attorney General Roy Cooper criticized the tolls. The group is hopeful the Governor’s stance will help cancel the project.

“What we have to do is put forward a transportation plan that gets us ready for the next few decades,” Cooper said during a gubernatorial debate.

