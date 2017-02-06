Bill adds police stop education to training

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Would you know what to do if you got pulled over by a police officer? The House is talking about a bill that would spell out the procedures for everyone, and some in our area say it's long overdue.

No one wants to get pulled over, but it happens. Thing is, not everyone knows exactly what to do.

“This is perfect-- this is exactly what we’ve been lobbying for.”

M. Quentin Williams is a former FBI agent and prosecutor who also wrote a book called “How Not to get Killed by the Police” and has spent the last year and a half trying to get states to help educate people-- specifically drivers ed students-- on the protocol.

“Information is king when it comes to these stops, and a lot of youngsters, including myself, do not know what to do when they are stopped by the police.”

Now it seems North Carolina agrees; the House is considering a bill that would add to the driver's license handbook an explanation of how to handle traffic stops.

Williams says this kind of reference will be invaluable to all drivers.

“Especially now with everything we’ve seen in society.”

This is all still very early in the process. Tuesday, the House Transportation Committee will meet to talk about it, so nothing is happening just yet.

