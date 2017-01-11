TN capitol building (Photo: WBIR)

NASHVILLE - A bill filed Wednesday in the House would require all state license plates to carry the phrase "In God We Trust."

The bill filed by West Tennessee Republican Rep. Bill Sanderson, of Kenton, calls for all of the state's license plates to be redesigned and replaced as registration is renewed or new vehicles are purchased. Sanderson said he's still working out some of the details with the Department of Safety.

Sanderson said the legislation came following calls and petitions from constituents who had seen similar displays in other states.

"We thought it would be a move in the right direction," he said.

He said the phrase would only be added to standard state license plates, not specialty plates.

The state has dozens of specialty plates that are allowed by law.

Reach Jake Lowary at jlowary@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @JakeLowary.

The Tennessean