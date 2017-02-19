Burr, Tillis seek release of Black Mountain native

Black Mountain native Andrew Bruson has been arrested in Turkey and charged with being a member of a terrorist organization. The American Center for Law and Justice, whose website is pictured here, has started a petition drive to have Bruson freed.

North Carolina's two U.S. senators and leaders of two congressional committees have sent a letter to Turkey's leader seeking the release of Andrew Brunson, a Black Mountain native and Presbyterian pastor and missionary jailed in Turkey since October.

The letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dated Thursday says Brunson "has been unjustly detained in Turkey" and asks that he "be immediately released and deported."

The letter was signed by 78 members of Congress and sent by Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees.

Signatories come from both political parties and include the two U.S. House members representing Western North Carolina, Reps. Patrick McHenry and Mark Meadows.

Brunson has been charged with membership in a terrorist organization. His supporters say the charges are false and Brunson has been caught in a crackdown on civil liberties and Christians in Turkey that increased in the wake of a failed coup attempt in July.

"There appears to be no evidence to substantiate the charges against him," the letter reads. "Moreover, your government has repeatedly denied (Brunson) regular and appropriate access to legal counsel and American consular services."

It says Turkey's treatment of Brunson "places significant strain not only on him and his family, but also on the robust bilateral relationship between the United States and Turkey."

Brunson has been a pastor in Turkey since 1993. The American Center for Law and Justice, a nonprofit that advocates for religious freedom and against abortion and is involved in some other issues, has said Brunson was imprisoned because of his Christian faith.

The text of the letter is below:

February 16, 2017

Dear President Erdogan,

We write to request that Mr. Andrew Brunson, an American citizen who has been unjustly detained in Turkey, be immediately released and deported.

Mr. Brunson has worked peacefully in Turkey since 1993. There appears to be no evidence to substantiate the charges against him for membership in an armed terrorist organization. Moreover, your government has repeatedly denied regular and appropriate access to legal counsel and American consular services.

Mr. Brunson's imprisonment has been raised repeatedly by U.S. Government officials with officials of the Government of Turkey. Unfortunately, high-level efforts to secure Mr. Brunson's release have been unsuccessful. We have closely followed developments with this case, and are deeply disappointed.

The United States and Turkey have benefited from a close partnership for decades, and we hope to be in a position to continue strengthening these ties. Now is the time for our countries to reaffirm respect for fundamental freedoms and the rule of law while reasserting our shared commitment to addressing security challenges through partnerships and cooperation.

In this spirit of partnership, we respectfully ask you to consider Mr. Brunson's case and how the recent treatment of Mr. Brunson places significant strain not only on him and his family, but also on the robust bilateral relationship between the United States and Turkey.

We appeal to you to inquire as to the options for promptly deporting Mr. Brunson and to act on them expeditiously.

