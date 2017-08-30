Carolinas on alert for Harvey evacuees

ROCK HILL, S.C. – From flooding last year in eastern North Carolina to the devastation in Charleston from Hugo, the Carolinas know when our neighbors need help.

On Wednesday -- from Charlotte to Columbia -- federal and state officials say they are ready if refugees from the Texas flooding need help once they get here.

After Katrina, the old Charlotte Coliseum off Tyvola Road was used to house hundreds of people from New Orleans.

If Texas evacuees move to Charlotte, the city plans to do things differently.

Instead of one large venue, the city is looking at using smaller locations such as those that opened as emergency heating or cooling stations.

City of Charlotte and the American Red Cross released the following statement:

At this time, we have not been advised that the City of Charlotte will receive people displaced by the flooding in Texas. Should those circumstances change, we will work with our response partners to plan and act accordingly.

In Rock Hill, Sen. Lindsey Graham said South Carolina is ready to take in refugees from the Texas floods if asked to do so.

“If we need to, we will because people helped us when we were under siege two years ago,” Graham said.

Graham was referring to flooding that crippled the greater Columbia area.

School officials in Rock Hill say they are also ready to take in students in elementary and high schools if families from Texas do come to the city.

Spokesperson Mychal Frost from Rock Hill Schools said, “The way the storm looks from our vantage point is that damage is devastating and families could be moving in this direction and if they, we are ready."

Frost said after Katrina, the children of a dozen families from New Orleans enrolled in Rock Hill schools.



