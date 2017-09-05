Charlotte Dreamer says 'Don't rescind DACA'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Alan Oliva Chapela is a Dreamer.

Tuesday afternoon, he joined others in a demonstration after the Trump administration rescinded the program known as DACA.

DACA is short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

It is an Obama-era program that offered work permits, and a path to permanent residency to some children who were brought here illegally by their parents.



After Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the program would be rescinded, Oliva Chapela decided he want to join in the demonstration.

"Now seeing my friends had hope and seeing that taken away, it hurts a lot. That's why I am here," he said.

Congressman Robert Pittenger is one Republican from Charlotte who favored ending DACA. He says it was clearly unconstitutional.

Said Pittenger, "Unfortunately President Obama chose to take the law into his own hands. It should have gone to Congress and let Congress work through this."

Pittenger added, "I think people need to come into the country through the rule of law."

(Photo: Kurtz, Nicholas)

Local immigration lawyers like Rob Heroy said the Dreamers he represents are scared now.

"People are calling me asking what is going to happen next. I tell them the only thing I have learned is you can't predict what is going to happen next or what is going on," he said.

Senator Tillis is working on drafting legislation that would replace DACA.

Reportedly, it would grant high school graduates with no serious criminal histories conditional immigration status for five years. During which time, if they stay employed, they could apply for permanent residency.

Tillis did not respond to a request for information about the legislation.

