Charlotte Firefighters Association endorses Vi Lyles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Firefighters Association announced Wednesday that it will endorse Vi Lyles for Mayor of Charlotte.

Lyles will face off with Republican Kenny Smith in November in an election that will determine the Queen City’s seventh mayor in just nine years.

“The relationships Vi has built within the community, with firefighters and within city government are second to none,” said a spokesperson for the organization. “Vi’s experience, knowledge and skillset make this endorsement possible. We look forward to continuing to work with Vi in the future – just as we have in the past – in tackling the tough issues, that even when controversial, she handles with class and professionalism.”

Lyles upset incumbent Jennifer Roberts in September's primary, defeating Roberts by over 3,000 votes. Smith defeated Gary Dunn by taking nearly 89-percent of the vote on the Republican side.

“I’m pleased to receive the endorsement from the Charlotte Firefighters Association,” said Lyles. “To be supported by a group of professionals who work endlessly for our community to keep residents of Charlotte safe is an honor. I’m proud to learn that they see the same attributes in myself as a candidate for Mayor.”

