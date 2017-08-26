Charlotte Pride supporters respond to President Trump's transgender military ban

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hundreds gathered in uptown Charlotte for the annual Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade Saturday afternoon.

The hot topic of the festival was President Trump signing a directive that bans transgender individuals from joining the military.

"I'm surprised," one mother told NBC Charlotte. “I think everybody should have an equal chance."

Trump also requested the military to stop funding medical care, including sexual reassignment surgeries for current transgender troops.

"It's crazy," said another festival attendee. “Everyone should be who they want to be, but he could send some money our way."

During his presidential campaign, Mr. Trump vowed to fight for the LGBTQ community and made repeated promises on the trail.

"Ask yourself, who is really the friend of women and the LGBT community?" Trump said in 2016. "Donald Trump with actions or Hillary Clinton with her words?"

Yet, it's still unclear how this recent mandate will affect transgender soldiers who are already serving.

"No matter their sexual orientation, their gender, it doesn't matter," said Tanner Scott, a festival attendee. "They should be able to fight for their country."

