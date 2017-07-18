Charlotte Republicans plan protest after city councilwoman's anti-Trump swipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Members of a local republican group are planning to stage a sit-in protest at a Charlotte City Council meeting following the comments of a council members on WCNC NBC Charlotte’s Flashpoint.

While speaking about President Donald Trump, Democrat Dimple Ajmera suggested anyone who supported Mr. Trump isn’t fit to be in local office. Ajmera currently represents east Charlotte but is running for an at-large seat on council.

"Look at our Republicans that are supporting Trump, I think they should have no place on city council or in mayor's race,” Ajmera said. "Any supporters who have supported Trump or his cronies, should be voted out."

The statements were posted on the Charlotte Regional Republican Volunteer Network Facebook page.

The clip garnered thousands of views and comments. The group is calling upon Trump supporters to attend the July 24th city council meeting and stage a sit-in as a form of protest against Ajmera’s comments.

When asked about the planned protests, Ajmera’s campaign responded Tuesday stating, “if the 2017 City Council race is a referendum on Trump’s values, then we accept that challenge.”

Watch the FlashPoint episode below:

© 2017 WCNC.COM