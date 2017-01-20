Chuck Todd: Inauguration a 'celebration of American democracy'

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York in his first news conference in nearly six months and a little more than a week before his inauguration. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump will officially be sworn into the White House Friday, becoming the 45th President of the United States.

So what kind of inaugural speech can we expect from Trump? NBC political director and moderator of Meet the Press, Chuck Todd, thinks the safe bet is a unifying speech that will help with Trump’s approval rating.

“You would say the normal political route to take would be to do what you can, to make this a unifying speech,” Todd said during an interview with NBC Charlotte's Ben Thompson and Carolyn Bruck. “He needs the political capital.”

According to a Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday, Trump enters office with an approval rating of 37%.

“You’re going in there with an approval rating of anywhere between 37 and 44 [percent], depending on the poll. And so, you would assume that he would do a unifying speech,” Todd said.

Richard Nixon entered the White House in a similar situation in 1969 after winning a nasty campaign with 43-percent of the vote. His unifying speech was well-received by the American people and gave Nixon a bit of a honeymoon period during the transition of power.

Todd thinks that Trump will have to balance delivering a speech that is not only unifying but stays true with his personality and supporters.

“Donald Trump doesn’t want to do something, in talking to aides close to him, he doesn’t want to give a speech that doesn’t fit close to who he is,” Todd explained. “So how does he strike that balance? I think that’s a bit of a tricky situation for him today.”

During an inauguration eve candlelight dinner Thursday, Trump said his sights are already on a 2020 re-election bid. He told supporters and donors that he plans to win “the old-fashioned way” in four years, even though he hasn’t officially taken office.

“Part of this, I think, is that Donald Trump is still a candidate. He’s still in campaign mode, I’ve noticed it all week, even last night he was still name-checking primary opponents, talking about the primary and talking about poll numbers,” said Todd, who clarified this isn’t exclusive to Trump. “Many brand-new presidents, the one thing they know well is the campaign. They don’t yet know governing because they haven’t done it yet.”

Another question Americans and political pundits are asking: How will Trump discuss outgoing President Obama and his administration during his speech? Todd says that Vice President-elect Mike Pence assured him Trump will speak highly of his predecessor.

“He told me that one of the things he knows is going to be in the inaugural address is warm compliments from Donald Trump about President Obama,” Todd said. “The transition between the four men — Obama, Trump; Biden, Pence — has gone very well. They’ve actually forged pretty good and interesting personal relations.”

As for the Clintons? After a particularly nasty campaign, Todd expects Trump to remain complimentary of Hillary, as well. But that’s not Todd’s takeaway from the inauguration ceremony.

“Not many countries in the world do their transfer of power this way. The vanquished nominee is sitting right there clapping along, accepting and watching as Donald Trump takes the oath. It’s an important reminder of what today is really about and it’s a celebration of the American democracy.”

