City hears comment on 'Charlotte Walks' plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- City leaders heard from the public Monday on a project called Charlotte Walks; it's the city's first comprehensive pedestrian plan.

It involves filling gaps in the city's network of sidewalks and installing more pedestrian crossings, especially on busy roads.

Among the speakers Monday night was a mom whose 11-year-old daughter was killed while crossing West Boulevard last summer.

Asia Young was on her way home from the store with her sister when she was struck.

"I am here not just for my children, but for all the children all over Charlotte," Young said, "Children need to be safe when they walk to school, to visit friends and when they play outside.

Council is expected to vote on the plan late next month.

