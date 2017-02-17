CMS students stage walkouts Friday morning

Students of South Mecklenburg High School stage a "walkout" protest on Friday, February 17, 2017. (Photo: Lynne Koeniger)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that students at some campuses in the district were staging walkout protests Friday.

In a statement released Friday morning, district officials said that “CMS is aware of students at some campuses have chosen to organize and stage walkouts. We are working to confirm details.”

CMS said they are aware of incidents at three campuses: Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Olympic Community of Schools, and South Mecklenburg High School.

According to a statement released to NBC Charlotte Friday, any students involved will be punished in accordance with the student code of conduct.

“We are aware that some students at some CMS schools have chosen to stage walkouts. The district is encouraging all students to remain at school, any activity in connection with the walkout is a violation of student code of conduct.”

Hundreds of students back n class after impromptu protest in support of Day W/O immigrants boycott Thurs. #wcnc pic.twitter.com/HlGGDWfbR3 — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) February 17, 2017

A large group of students was seen walking along Snow White Lane in north Charlotte outside of Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were at the scene and students were back in class shortly after the walkout.

On Thursday, thousands of protesters gathered in uptown Charlotte as part of a nationwide protest known as "A Day Without Immigrants."

