Concerns looming over Obamacare enrollment

Health insurance document (Photo: zimmytws)

AUSTIN, TX – Tuesday is the last day to sign up for health insurance through Affordable Care Act marketplaces, but looming over signups are worries that people will be left without coverage if the ACA, known as Obamacare, is repealed.

In Austin, people continue to purchase health insurance plans through the ACA’s marketplaces. Organizers say their sign-up numbers appear to be down slightly compared to last year. They believe there may be confusion, with some folks assuming the ACA has already gone away.ACA has already gone away.

“Pretty much everyone’s in agreement, people who sign up for health insurance in 2017 will have a contract in place and will be able to keep and use their insurance for 2017,” said Elizabeth Colvin, enrollment director for Foundation Communities.

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at repealing the healthcare law. If that happens, experts say there would be a lengthy transition period.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have not reached an agreement about what could replace Obamacare.

“If President Trump sticks by his promise that he wants health insurance for everybody, I think that it will probably look a lot like Obamacare, and if he wants to call it Trumpcare, that’s fine with me,” said Texas Rep. (D) Lloyd Doggett.

So far, about 11.5 million people nationwide have signed up for coverage in 2017 through the ACA’s public exchanges.

Log onto healthcare.gov for more information.

