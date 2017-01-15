Congresswoman Adams to hold Town Hall to discuss ACA

Representative-elect Alma Adams, Democrat of North Carolina, and the 100th woman in the 113th Congress. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, This content is subject to copyright.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Congresswoman Alma Adams wants to hear from the people of her district days after the House took the first steps in repealing the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as 'Obamacare.'

Congresswoman Adams will be holding a town hall meeting where Charlotteans can ask questions as well as express their concerns over the latest government happenings in repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The Senate began dismantling the health care act earlier in the week by passing a 'budget reconciliation' which essentially expedited the process by sidestepping any filibusters and constraining debate to 20 hours. The U.S. House followed shortly after by approving a budget resolution Friday.

Both budget bills will head to a conference committee where the difference will be ironed out. Once approved, they will lead to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

The Affordable Care Act has allowed millions of Americans to receive health insurance that they couldn't otherwise receive, however, premiums have risen dramatically for those who have insurance sparking a passionate debate.

Adams' Town Hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Little Rock AME Zion Church, 401 North McDowell Street in Uptown, Charlotte.

Copyright 2016 WCNC