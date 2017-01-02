Cooper appoints state budget director

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina's new governor is bringing in people from his old office and from previous Democratic administrations for some key roles.



Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that Charlie Perusse will be his budget state director. Perusse held the same post for Gov. Beverly Perdue and was acting director or deputy director for several years in Gov. Mike Easley's administration.



Cooper also says William McKinney will be his chief legal counsel, Barbara Gibson will head up the Office of State Human Resources and Noelle Talley will join his press office. All three served within the Department of Justice while Cooper was attorney general.



Cooper unveiled names of only a few people to serve in his administration before he was sworn in to office just after midnight Saturday.

