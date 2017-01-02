Cooper battles General Assembly over balance of power

(Photo: Roy Cooper Twitter)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Roy Cooper was sworn in as governor at the stroke of midnight New Year's day, but this 2-day old administration is already in a battle with the General Assembly over the balance of power.

"If 2016 was any indicator, than 2017 will be a controversial and interesting year in politics in the state of North Carolina," said Dr. Michael Bitzer, Political Science Professor at Catawba College.

"Right now, Roy Cooper is going to have to feel his way around the Governor's mansion, particularly in the amount of power he has," Bitzer explained.

A judge sided with Cooper Friday and blocked a Republican-backed law that stripped him of control of the Board of Elections.

"I think we are certainly in a wait and see mode depending on what the courts ultimately decide about the legislative actions and the appointment opportunities that the governor has, particularly on the state Board of Elections," he said.

However, the power struggles don't end there. A bill passed last month during a special session also requires Senate approval for Cooper cabinet appointees. Cooper is a Democrat and the Senate is controlled by Republicans.

"This is a whole new ball game, no governor has had to go through this process that the Republicans have placed before, it is constitutional but the question is how much push back with the Republicans give for some appointees," Bitzer said.

With legal action pending, the fight for power could ultimately be decided by the courts.

"I think a lot of this is unknown," said Bitzer. "It is unprecedented, we haven't had these kind of lawsuits starting a new administration here in north Carolina, so this is all uncharted territory," he explained.

