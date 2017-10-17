County commissioners approve deal for CMPD to police unincorporated areas

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. – The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners has approved a plan for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to police unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County.

The new contract that was voted on by the commissioners is good for $14 million per year for five years. The current contract is for $18 million per year and is set to expire on July 1, 2018.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio still has to give the resolution a final approval, which is then expected to be considered and voted on by the BOCC.

Areas covered by the contract include Davidson and Mint Hill. The old contract also included Huntersville and Cornelius, but both towns have decided to police their own unincorporated areas.

ETJ Draft Resolution 10-17-17 by Hank Lee on Scribd

