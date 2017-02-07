Demonstrators again target Sen. Tillis' Charlotte office

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As the Senate was voting on one of President Trump's most controversial cabinet picks, more than 100 protestors demonstrated outside the Charlotte office of U.S. Senator Thom Tillis.

Tillis, who is a Republican, joined with Senator Richard Burr and other Republicans in voting to back Betsy DeVos as the new Secretary of Education.

With two Republicans breaking ranks and voting with Democrats to oppose DeVos, Vice President Mike Pence cast a historic tie-breaking vote in favor of favor of DeVos.

The demonstration in Charlotte was the third one in three weeks put on by MoveOn.Org and a movement called Resist Trump Tuesdays.

One of the organizers, Jade X. Jackson said, "Our message is it is basically human rights and equality for all people and that is what we stand for. It is not policy, it is humanity."

Among the speakers at the rally was County Commissioner Trevor Fuller, who said, "It is time to speak out against this Muslim ban. It is a danger to our country and we need to speak out against it."

Lisa Yarbrough is in her 40s and said until Donald Trump became President, she had never before taken part in a protest or demonstration. Now she feels she has to come out.

"I feel some basic things I've always taken for granted about this country are under threat for the first time in my life," she said.

The groups plan to be back next Tuesday for another protest.

