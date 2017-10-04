Demonstrators fight to save Affordable Care Act

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A small but vocal group of demonstrators called on North Carolina’s two Republican U.S. Senators to stop trying to gut the Affordable Care Act.

During a demonstration outside of the Government Center Wednesday, the group accused congressional Republican leaders of trying to create tax cuts for the rich, paid for by health cuts to the poor.

Hector Vaca, who was one of the protest organizers, said he believes the battle over health care is not over, even though attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, have failed in Congress.

“They keep failing so now they are trying to find a different angle to take away health coverage for the average American,” said Vaca.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is planning to introduce a budget resolution that the group calls nothing more than a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Protesting efforts to kill ACA outside the Government Center. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/McnuhTRLy2 — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) October 4, 2017

At the demonstration, dressed in a wolf’s costume, another demonstrator, Robert Dawkins, said, “money is being stolen out of people’s pockets by the health care industry. It is not helping benefit the people, it is just taking their money.”

Jean Busby said the Affordable Care Act helped her afford life-saving treatment when she was in the hospital. She said other seniors might not be so lucky if Obamacare is dismantled.

“It's just going to make a bunch of sick people," Busby said. "A lot of people will be dying if they are not able to have affordable health care, Medicaid, or Medicare."

Both Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr supported the efforts to end Obamacare. Efforts that to date, have failed.

