Demonstrators protest outside Sen. Thom Tillis' lakefront home

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - Concerned that Senator Thom Tillis wont hold a town hall meeting or meet with them in person, a group of demonstrators concerned about health care, took those concerns to the lakefront home of Tillis on Lake Norman.

The group anchored three pontoon boats about fifty yards offshore of the house and used bullhorns to tell the stories they wished they could tell to the Senator in person.

"I'm very upset with Senator Tillis for not listening to his constituents," said Michelle Blumenthal who was on board one of the protest boats.

She says she pays $1,800 a month for health insurance for her husband and herself and she said while ObamaCare is not perfect, it is better than anything the Republicans in Congress are proposing.

"I am so upset with what is going on with health care," Blumenthal added.

Another demonstrator, Leslie Boyd, said her son died in 2008, unable to afford insurance.

"The Affordable Care Act would have saved his life," Boyd said, saying American struggle to get insurance while Tillis and others in Congress get the best health care there is for free.

Many of those at the watery demonstration have been at other protests this year at Tillis's office in North Charlotte.

They says they are frustrated that even during this Congressional recess, he will not take the time to meet with the people who he represents.

Sheila Hamden says her daughter has a long-term illness and will have no insurance when she turns 26 next year.

Under ObamaCare, her daughter was covered by hamden's insurance and she fears that will change when she turns 26.

Her message to Senator Tillis: "Don't let my daughter die."

Daniel Keylin, who is Senator Tillis's Communications Director, contacted NBC Charlotte expressing concern about revealing the location of the Senator's home on television.

NBC Charlotte took steps not to show the house.

Late Friday afternoon, Keylin issued a statement on behalf of Tillis' office that reads in part, "In this kind of political environment, its disappointing to see the media enable partisan political groups that cross the line of common decency by harassing a person's family and neighbors."



Nowhere in the statement did Keylin address any of the concerns about health care that were raised by the demonstrators.

