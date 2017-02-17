'We are going to fight for jobs,' Trump tells SC crowd

President Donald Trump speaks at an event at the Boeing plant in North Charleston on Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- President Donald Trump stopped in Charleston Friday afternoon to promote U.S. job growth.

The occasion for his visit was the rollout of Boeings latest version of its Dreamliner series, the 787-10, that can carry from 300 to 400 passengers, depending on the configuration of the aircraft.

"This is one beautiful airplane," Trump said of the Dreamliner that formed the backdrop for his speech to some 4000 company workers.

Sounding, at times, like lines lifted from his campaign speeches, the President talked about jobs-- in the U.S.

"We are here today to celebrate American engineering and American manufacturing.

The new Dreamliners are all entirely made at the Charleston facility, providing jobs for thousands of local people and vendors.

The President said it is imperative to keep jobs like these in the U.S. and again promised to retaliate against any company that decides to leave the country.

"Our goal as a nation must be to rely less on imports and more on products made here in the USA," said the President.

Trump flew in on the now nearly 30-year-old Air Force One, a Boeing 747.

A new Air Force One is in the works and Trump in the past has criticized the company for the new plane's high price tag.

Friday, Trump credited his negotiating skills with making some progress with Boeing where others had failed in the past.

"We are also working on the Air Force One project, which was a difficult project for previous administrations, but it looks like we are getting closer."

From Charleston, Trump headed down to Florida where he will attend a rally in Orlando. He is expected to spend the rest of the weekend at Mar-A-Lago.

