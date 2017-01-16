Dozens join Congresswoman Adams for Obamacare rally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Americans across the country are standing up for the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as 'Obamacare,' as President-Elect Trump and Republicans make advances towards repealing it.

A common concern throughout the country is the fear of ending up without health insurance.

Congresswoman Alma Adams organized a Town Hall Sunday to hear from the people of her district just days after the House took the first steps in repealing the ACA. Her efforts were widely received as dozens of people showed up in Marshall Park to fight for healthcare.

"I'm alive because I had healthcare," said Heather Wasp. "And I'm grateful for that, and I want that for everybody."

Wasp is a cancer survivor. While she is in good condition now, she is worried about the future. If the ACA is repealed, how will she continue to get the care she needs?

"We have thousands of people, even in our county, who are covered now for the first time, who are able to see a doctor and who would really lose seriously if the Affordable Care Act goes away," Adams said.

Those concerned about the repeal are not alone. Democrats and labor organizers spent Sunday at dozens of rallies across the country, fighting the oncoming repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Hundreds attended events in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia, Los Angeles, Detroit and Boston. According to the Chicago Tribune, Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders headlined a rally of more than 10,000 people in Michigan.

The Senate began dismantling the health care act last week by passing a 'budget reconciliation' which essentially expedited the process by sidestepping any filibusters and constraining debate to 20 hours. The U.S. House followed shortly after by approving a budget resolution Friday.

Both budget bills will head to a conference committee where the difference will be ironed out. Once approved, they will lead to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

The Affordable Care Act has allowed millions of Americans to receive health insurance that they couldn't otherwise receive, however, premiums have risen dramatically for those who have insurance sparking a passionate debate.

