Early voting for Charlotte's primary starts Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s time for another election in Charlotte.

Starting Thursday, early voters will get a chance to cast their ballot in Charlotte’s primary election for Mayor and city council positions.

In the race for mayor, voters will find primaries for both Democrats and Republicans, as well as Democratic council primaries for seats in Districts 1, 2, 4, and 5, plus at-large city council seats.

Mayor Jennifer Roberts is being challenged by four Democrats in the primary. They are Joel Ford, Constance Partee Johnson, Vi Lyles, and Lucille Puckett. Republican mayoral candidates include Kimberley Paige Barnette, Gary Dunn, and Kenny Smith.

Early voting officially begins at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Hal Marshal Center on North College Street. On September 5, additional locations will be opened for five days for early voting.

Early voting locations

Beatties Ford Road Library

Independence Regional Library

Main Library

SouthPark

South County Regional Library

Steele Creek Library

University City

West Boulevard Library

