Election day in the Queen City: Where and when you can vote

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Voters are expected to hit the polls Tuesday to cast their vote for a variety of candidates and bonds, including the Queen City's next mayor.

Polls will open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Here's links to all the information you need to know before you hit the polls:

- Click here for a list of polling locations.

- Click here to check your voter registration.

- Click here to find out where the nearest voting location is to your home.

- Click here to check your assigned precinct.

- Click here to view a sample ballot. (Fill out your voter information, then click on your name, then scroll down to the sample ballot section and click on Tuesday's election date).

- Election results will begin to come in Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when polls close. You can view the unofficial general election results here.

The most recent polls suggests a near dead heat for the Charlotte mayoral race. NBC Charlotte spoke to both Kenny Smith, the Republican candidate, and Vi Lyles, the Democratic candidate. Click here to learn how they hope to lead the Queen City.

