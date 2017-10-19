NC Values Coalition PAC endorses candidates in Charlotte race

Via NC Values Coalition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The NC Values Coalition PAC released endorsements for candidates running in the Charlotte Mayor and City Council races.

The PAC said they chose candidates who best promote public policies that nurture family, faith and religious freedom, sustain free speech rights, preserve prayer at council meetings and protect bathroom privacy in bathrooms, showers and locker rooms.

The organization has endorsed Kenny Smith for mayor, John Powell and Parker Cains for Charlotte city council at large.

The coalition has also endorsed Pete Givens for District 2, Daniel Herrera for District 3, Tariq Scott Bokhari for District 6 and Ed Driggs for District 7.

