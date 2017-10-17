WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Race for Rock Hill mayor to be settled in runoff

WCNC 9:31 PM. EDT October 17, 2017

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The race for Rock Hill Mayor still isn’t settled just yet.

During Tuesday’s general election, no candidates received at least 50-percent of the vote, which will require a runoff election on October 31. Candidates John Gettys (44.7 percent) and William Bump Roddey (45.13 percent) will square off in the runoff, which is the first election for Rock Hill Mayor in 12 years.

Rock Hill mayoral election results by Hank Lee on Scribd

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories