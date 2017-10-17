Race for Rock Hill mayor to be settled in runoff

STAMFORD, CT - APRIL 26: A voter arrives to cast her ballot at a polling center located in a high school gymnasium on April 26, 2016 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, Custom)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The race for Rock Hill Mayor still isn’t settled just yet.

During Tuesday’s general election, no candidates received at least 50-percent of the vote, which will require a runoff election on October 31. Candidates John Gettys (44.7 percent) and William Bump Roddey (45.13 percent) will square off in the runoff, which is the first election for Rock Hill Mayor in 12 years.

Rock Hill mayoral election results by Hank Lee on Scribd

© 2017 WCNC.COM