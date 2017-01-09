Experts: Roy Cooper lost power but not left powerless

Gov. Roy Cooper's ability to run state government will be reduced by changes to state law the General Assembly passed in a surprise December special session. But the powers Cooper still has are enough to give him a chance to be effective, experts say.

"What (Republican legislators) have done is important but not debilitating," said Ferrel Guillory, a former journalist who now heads the Program on Public Life at UNC Chapel Hill.

The legislature's GOP majority acted just days after the Democrat Cooper's victory over Gov. Pat McCrory was confirmed. Some of the moves adopted over three days have precedents in other states or even in North Carolina's history, while at least one is untried, raising concerns by some as to whether it can even work.

Many other states and the federal government require their chief executives to submit names of proposed heads of major departments to the legislature for confirmation, as Cooper will now have to do with the state Senate.

But uniting regulation of elections, ethics and lobbying under one board split between the parties could prove cumbersome. The change requires a three-quarters majority to take action, making it highly unusual, if not unprecedented, said Kathleen Hale, director of the masters of public affairs at Auburn University and an expert on election administration.

Hale and others said the way the changes were adopted - through party-line votes on legislation that had gotten little or no public debate - will undermine the public's faith in government.

"American democracy is founded on the idea of public participation and comment and engagement. Having informed opinions and letting the sunshine in is the hallmark of our system," she said.

Hale said she has followed the debate over North Carolina's election law changes and they have the potential to reduce partisan conflict. But the partisan way in which they were adopted could have the opposite effect and make people more suspicious of the outcome of elections, she said.

"If the rules can change overnight and people can't be involved, it's not hard to see why they wouldn't have confidence in the process," she said.

Bob Phillips, head of government reform group Common Cause North Carolina, had a similar worry.

"Even if it was a good idea, it was a bad process," he said.

The details of power

Many of the changes involve obscure government procedures more likely to be discussed in a university political science or public administration class than in a neighborhood coffee shop. In addition to requiring Senate confirmation of key officials, and changing the administrative structure for elections, the General Assembly:

--Reduced the number of state employees a governor can hire and fire at will - and thus use to impose his policies on the bureaucracy - from 1,500 to 425.

--Gave more power to newly elected state Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson, a Republican, and took some away from the State Board of Education. Most of the board's members are appointed by the governor.

--Removed the governor's authority to appoint four members each to boards of trustees at UNC schools. Legislative leaders will now choose who sits in those seats.

North Carolina governors for decades have ranked among the nation's weakest, but they still have had "fairly strong" informal powers, among them the ability to set the state's agenda, attract public attention and build coalitions, Guillory said.

"He's a leader of his political party. He can help people get elected. He can define between what the Republican legislature wants to do and what he wants to do and take that to the people at election time," Guillory said.

Governors in many other states have to get legislative or other approval when they fill key jobs. Half the states require legislative confirmation of their secretary of revenue - essentially, the state tax collector - and eight give a governor a free hand to make his own pick, according to the Council of State Governments.

Many of the rest have an administrative process that allows either a board or a cabinet secretary to make the choice, situations that likely give the governor a strong say over who gets the job.

For secretaries of transportation, 28 states require legislative confirmation, eight let the governor choose and the rest employ a variety of different methods.

Cooper will now have to get the Senate to OK his choices to lead 11 state departments like Revenue, Transportation and the community college system.

The state Constitution provides for such a procedure, but past legislatures have not required it. Thomas Eamon, a professor of political science at East Carolina University who has written a book on the state's political history, said it is not clear why.

One factor is that in many other states, the governor chooses positions like superintendent of public instruction, agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner that in North Carolina are elected in a statewide vote, Eamon said. Not requiring confirmation for other jobs balances that fact out to an extent, he said.

Hale, the elections expert, said nine states give the job of administering elections to a board or commission as North Carolina does. The secretary of state or another single official has that power in the rest. All but a handful of states choose their secretary of state in statewide elections.

Cooper has sued to block the law North Carolina legislators passed to change how the state's elections are run and a judge has ruled the law will not go into effect temporarily while the suit is decided.

Hale said she can see advantages and disadvantages to the change.

"That could work well if parties get along and it could work well if leadership looks to the best interest of an election system rather than being focused on partisan advantage," she said.

But she said she wonders what effect will come from a requirement that six of eight of North Carolina's proposed board members agree in order to make decisions.

"On the face of it, this kind of requirement suggests that what’s intended is a high degree of bipartisan cooperation. The politicized climate around the passage of this proposal and the history of the past couple of years suggests that may not possible," she said. "It gives the minority party, whichever party it is, basically veto power."

Phillips said he is worried GOP members at the state or county level could insist on limited locations for early voting.

Some elections boards last year have seen significant controversies in recent years over times and locations for early voting sites, with some activists accusing Republican officials of trying to discourage early voting by college students or others.

The new structure, he said, "is potentially a recipe for gridlock."

State of war?

Losing the ability to appoint people to jobs like the UNC Asheville or Western Carolina University boards won't dramatically change that, Guillory said.

A job on such a board is an honor that it is sure to endear a governor to its recipient, Eamon said. However, "I'm not sure that ideologically that it really makes that much difference in the operation of a university."

Wilma Sherrill, an Asheville resident who was in charge of appointments to boards and commissions in the administration of Republican Gov. Jim Martin and later a Republican legislator, now sits on the UNCA board.

She opposes the change to it and others like it, saying, "A governor is elected by all the people. The legislators are elected by districts."

"It's kind of a shame not to give Roy Cooper a chance since people elected him," Sherill said, but she doesn't foresee a big impact on boards like the one at UNCA.

"There's never been a political issue come up since I've been serving," she said.

The restriction on Cooper's ability to put people of his choosing in full-time state government jobs will have an impact, she said.

The 1,500 jobs McCrory could fill on a political basis was too many while Cooper's 425 is not enough, Sherrill said.

Eamon said the big constraint on Cooper's power will be the "atmosphere of intense dislike" between him and legislative leaders and Republicans' ability to override his vetoes if GOP legislators stick together.

"I think there will be a state of war between the executive and the legislative branches," he said. "For the most part, one does not have a lot of interest in helping out the other."

Cooper, he said, "has the bully pulpit, but it requires more than a bully pulpit" to pass legislation.

Legislators flex their muscles

Here's a summary of changes affecting powers of Gov. Roy Cooper that the state General Assembly approved in late December.

Department heads. Governors have traditionally been able to appoint whoever they want to head major state agencies, although some jobs like utilities commissioner have been subject to legislative confirmation.

The new law says heads of the 11 major departments under the governor's control must be confirmed by the state Senate. Examples include secretaries of environmental quality, administration and transportation.

K-12 education. Since 1995, the 13-member State Board of Education, with 11 members appointed by the governor, has set educational policy and held some authority over Department of Public Instruction workers. The superintendent of public instruction, who is elected statewide, has been chief administrator in an arrangement somewhat similar to that of a county board of education and its superintendent.

Changes remove most of the state board's personnel authority, increase the superintendent's power and give the superintendent more power over charter schools.

The state board, which has a Republican majority, is suing to overturn the changes.

UNC. All but one of the 17 schools in the University of North Carolina system have 13-member boards of trustees. Before the legislature changed the law, the UNC Board of Governors, whose members are elected by the legislature, chose eight members, the governor picked four and the student body president was the 13th member.

The legislature removed the governor's appointments, giving two to the state House Speaker and two to the Senate's leading member.

Elections, ethics and lobbying. The State Board of Elections makes rules for the conduct of elections in the state that are carried out by county elections boards, and collects and makes publicly available campaign finance information for candidates and political action committees.

Three of the state board's members are appointed by the governor and two come from the party that does not control the Executive Mansion. County boards are governed by boards made up of two people in the same party as the governor and one from the opposite party.

The eight-member State Ethics Commission is responsible for ethical issues concerning the executive branch of government. Four of its members are appointed by the governor and two each by House and Senate leaders.

Lobbying rules and registration are administered by the Secretary of State's office, whose head is elected statewide.

The legislature would give power over elections, ethics and lobbying to an eight-member Bipartisan State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement. Four members would be appointed by the governor and two each by House and Senate leaders, with the appointments to be split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.

A Republican would chair the board during even-numbered years and a Democrat would be in charge in odd-numbered years. A vote of six of eight members would be required for any action by the board.

County elections boards would have four members, two from each party. A vote of three of the four would be required to take action in most instances.

Cooper has sued to have the law declared unconstitutional and a judge has blocked its implementation for now.

Political appointees. State law outlines procedures for hiring and firing state employees designed to reduce the influence of politics on personnel decisions, but governors have always had the ability to choose their top employees without regard to personnel laws.

The number of so-called "exempt" employees a governor can pick was 400 when Bev Perdue was governor then 1,500 under Gov. Pat McCrory, thanks to a change made by the General Assembly in 2013. The new law reduces that number to 425.

Courts. Previous law said challenges to the constitutionality of state laws could be appealed directly to the state Supreme Court, which gained a Democratic majority this month, after a trial court rules.

The law now says those cases must pass through the Court of Appeals first. Decisions there have been made by three-member panel. The new law outlines a process whereby all 15 members of the court, which has a Republican majority, can hear cases.

State Supreme Court justices have been chosen in nonpartisan elections since 1996. In a change unlikely to have a direct effect on Cooper or other governors, the General Assembly provided that those elections will now be on a partisan basis.

