Feds deny 'ICE raids' in Charlotte

A man is detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agents early on October 14, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: John Moore, 2015 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The leaders of Charlotte-area immigrant advocacy groups say federal immigration agents are targeting immigrants in the city.

At a news conference outside the Government Center Friday morning, hector Vaca of Action NC said, "ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is running a campaign of terror against families here in Charlotte and all over the country."

All this week, social media in Charlotte has been flooded with claims and photographs purporting to show ICE agents conducting sweeps and running checkpoints to find illegal aliens.

Much of the activity has centered around Hispanic areas of the city where business owners are saying customers are afraid to come out and parents are keeping kids home from schools.

The principal at Berryhill Elementary School went as far as to send a letter home to parents reading in part, "You may have heard rumors of immigration officers at our school today. I want to assure you that no such activity has occurred at our school."

An ICE spokesman said agents to do target sensitive areas like schools and said the recent activity was simply routine enforcement of immigration laws.

Spokesman Bryan Cox in a statement, "ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately."

The City of Charlotte said in a tweet that CMPD officers do not enforce immigration laws and do not profile possible immigrants.

Copyright 2017 WCNC