Fox host Shepard Smith slams president, Trump supporters call for his head

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith is under fire for criticizing President's Trump's treatment of CNN reporter Jim Acosta and his refusal to answer questions about his campaign's ties to Russia.
"It's crazy what we're watching every day," Smith said after Trump's press conference on Thursday. "It's absolutely crazy. He keeps repeating ridiculous, throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we're some kind of fools for asking the question. Really? Your opposition was hacked and the Russians were responsible for it and your people were on the phone with Russia on the same day it was happening and we're fools for asking the questions? No sir."
"We have a right to know," Smith added. "You call us fake news and put us down like children for asking questions on behalf of the American people."
Like Megyn Kelly, Smith got a taste of the social media fury of Trump supporters who believe a Fox News host has scorned the president:
