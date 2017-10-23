Gov. McMaster proposes plan to ban sanctuary cities in SC

Governor Henry McMaster (Photo: Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News)

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Gov. Henry McMaster unveiled a new initiative Monday to ensure there will be no "sanctuary cities" in South Carolina.

According to a press release from McMaster's office, the proposed legislation would supplement the existing immigration law that requires reasonable efforts be made in determining whether a person in custody and charged with a criminal offense is considered an "unlawful alien."

“Our cities are open to all who follow our laws but are not sanctuaries for those who ignore them,” McMaster said in a press release. “South Carolina is a special place, known for the kindness and welcoming nature of its people, but it’s also a place that values law and order... This bill will serve as a strong message to all that we will not tolerate lawlessness."

The legislation will need political subdivisions in order to verify compliance with the state's immigration laws to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) before July 1 of each fiscal year. If a political subdivision is declared as "not in compliance," that subdivision will be ineligible for local government fund for a minimum of three consecutive fiscal budget years and may be under SLED oversight, according to McMaster's office.

