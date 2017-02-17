Businesses missing All-Star business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- We all remember seeing the signs, the memorabilia and the reminders around town of the 2017 NBA All-Star Game coming to Charlotte. Now, those same images are being seen in retail stores in New Orleans.

"It would have been money, it definitely would have been money for us because it would have drawn a crowd," said D'Mario Allen.

Allen works at the restaurant and bar Ri Ra in uptown and says the potential economic gain would have been big for them.

Governor Roy Cooper released a statement on it Friday, saying in part, "Not only would the NBA showcase our state as a world-class destination, but the game would pump an estimated $100 million into our economy... but because of HB2, that money went elsewhere."

"And Stephen Curry, he's from Charlotte, and right now he's big he's a global sensation, so, it would be pretty hectic down here," Allen said.

The NBA moved the All-Star game because of North Carolina's House Bill 2, also known by many as the Bathroom Bill. They told former Governor Pat McCrory they wouldn't bring the game back as long as HB2 stood as is.

"That's a dangerous precedent that a corporation would say that unless you do this we will not bring our services to your city or to your state," McCrory said.

So this weekend, prime hotels like the Westin are looking ahead, sporting signs for the upcoming CIAA tournament outside instead. For many, business this weekend won't be as booming as it would have been.

"There's really nothing we can do about it, but it's such a sad story it really is," Allen said.

