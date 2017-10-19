Conservative group implies Gov. Cooper is acting like Harvey Weinstein

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A conservative political action committee, NC Values Coalition, is accusing Governor Roy Cooper of a “power grab,” and is implying the governor’s actions are the same as those of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The allegations come after Governor Cooper said of a proposed court settlement that it means transgender individuals will be able to use the restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to the gender they identify with.

Cooper also signed an executive order banning discrimination in state government and in state buildings.

Tami Fitzgerald who is the Executive Director of NC Values Coalition said the governor, by his actions, “unilaterally and without authorization, adopted Harvey Weinstein’s practice of forcing others to watch them shower and use the bathroom.”

Defending the governor was democratic Charlotte City Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield who said, “I think it was a good move and a bold move by our governor to say that we are the welcoming city and state that we claim to be.”

The action of the Governor comes as Amazon searches for a location for a second headquarters building. The winning city is expected to reap a multi-billion dollar economic windfall from the decision.

Asked if she believed Amazon motivated Cooper’s actions, Fitzgerald said, “Its unfortunate that the governor would put a west coast business above the wishes and the desires of the people of North Carolina.”

Fitzgerald said she believed the Republican-controlled general assembly would consider action to try to undo the Governor’s actions.

