Cooper proposes 3-step plan to repeal HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper said during a press conference Tuesday that he has a three-step plan that will “wipe away the dark stain” of House Bill 2 by introducing what he calls a “common sense compromise solution” to repeal the controversial law.

Cooper called upon Republican leadership, as well as himself to develop a compromise that will draw bipartisan support.

“House Bill 2 has divided us and stained our reputation but it’s time for Republican leaders to step up and lead their members and for me to step up and lead the Democratic members to a common sense solution that fixes the problem.”

Cooper blamed Republican leaders for a failed deal to repeal the law in December. After helping persuade Charlotte city leaders to drop the city's non-discrimination ordinance in an effort to repeal HB2, Cooper said Republicans failed to hold up their end of the deal.

“We came close to repealing House Bill 2 in December,” Cooper said. “The Republican leadership in the legislature and I made a compromise and a commitment then, (that) if I persuaded the Charlotte City Council to repeal its non-discrimination ordinance, that they would get enough Republicans and Democrats in the House and the Senate to repeal House Bill 2.

Along with Democratic leaders Sen. Dan Blue and Rep. Darren Jackson, Cooper said he has a three-step plan to repeal House Bill 2.

The first step, Cooper said, is to fully repeal the law in order to “wipe the dark stain away from this state’s reputation.”

Second, Cooper wants to address public bathroom safety, which was a concern for many North Carolinians leading up to the passing of HB2. Cooper suggests stiffer penalties for those who commit crimes in public restrooms, locker rooms, and changing areas.

“Whether I believe House Bill 2 address that problem in any way, I want to say this — I hear you,” said. “I have a proposal that specifically address your concerns. We propose stronger penalties for those who perpetrate crimes that violate safety, security, and privacy of people in public bathrooms or dressing rooms.

“It will send a message to criminals that punishment is more severe if you commit crimes there.”

The third and final point in Cooper’s proposal is related to local governments’ ability to pass non-discrimination ordinances. The Governor said his proposal would require local governments to give the public and state leaders a 30-day notice before voting on any non-discrimination ordinance. Cooper believes this would allow input from citizens and state leaders, as well as to make sure any future ordinances are carefully considered.

“This three-step, common sense compromise that we proposed today will work,” Cooper said. “It will bring back the NCAA, it will bring back the ACC, the NBA, and it will bring back jobs. It will address the concerns of those who worry about bathroom safety, security, and privacy, as well as those who have concerns about hastily passed local anti-discrimination ordinances.”

Cooper said he and Democratic leaders have not received an acceptance of the proposal from state Republicans, but did mention that it has been transmitted. He believes the proposal would have enough bipartisan support to pass if presented to lawmakers.

“We’ve been working relentlessly to reach common ground for weeks and there are enough Republicans and Democrats combined together to repeal House Bill 2 if Republican leadership would simply allow a vote on the issue," he said.

Cooper called the situation across the state urgent, citing the loss of jobs, NCAA championships, and the NBA All-Star Game that was originally scheduled to take place in Charlotte this year before being moved to New Orleans.

Cooper said he’s spoken with decision-makers in the NCAA, NBA, and ACC in an effort to retain their events, as well as corporate executives that are considering North Carolina locations for jobs.

“Right now, there are companies considering bringing thousands of additional, good-paying jobs to North Carolina, but some of them are hesitant because of House Bill 2,” Cooper said.

The Governor said the state is facing a ban from hosting further NCAA championships in communities all over the state if the controversial law isn’t wiped away soon.

“If we don’t repeal House Bill 2 now, the NCAA will disqualify our state from hosting championships for the next six years,” Cooper said. “North Carolina has 133 bids in for champions and all of them could be gone soon.”

Shortly after Cooper's press conference, a spokeswoman for Republican Senate leader Phil Berger released the following statement:

“Gov. Cooper’s press conference is the first we’ve heard of his so-called compromise, so if he has a list of members willing to support his proposal, he should make it public now. Given that Gov. Cooper’s refusal to enforce existing criminal trespass laws as attorney general was a major reason legislators were forced to pass HB2 in the first place, it is difficult to take seriously his pledge on ‘strengthening penalties.’ This proposal does nothing to address the basic privacy concerns of women and young girls who do not feel comfortable using the bathroom, undressing and showering in the presence of men, and as we saw in Charlotte last year, it does not require an assault to make a woman feel violated. Gov. Cooper continues to dodge the question, but North Carolinians deserve to know his position on the key HB2 issue: does he believe men should be able to go into women’s bathrooms and shower facilities?”

