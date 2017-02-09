Lawmaker introduces bill to repeal HB2

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. – A new bill aimed to repeal House Bill 2 was filed in the North Carolina General Assembly Thursday.

House Bill 78 was filed by N.C. state Rep. Cecil Brockman, a Democrat that represents District 60.

The controversial House Bill 2 has been in the limelight for nearly one year after being passed last March as a response to the City of Charlotte’s non-discrimination ordinance, which was passed last February. The city’s ordinance, which provided protections for the LGBT community, also included a controversial portion that allowed transgender persons the right to use the bathroom they identify with in schools and government facilities.

In December, the Charlotte City Council struck down its non-discrimination ordinance in hopes that HB2 would be repealed. That deal fell through in the General Assembly.

In addition to repealing House Bill 2, HB78 would provide protections to North Carolina veterans and active military.

As it’s presently written, HB78 would change protected status to “a person’s race, color, national origin, religion, age, disability, sex, marital status, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military or veteran status, or genetic information.”

To read a full version of the bill, click here.

