McCrory: 'Selective hypocrisy' over HB2 cost NC NBA All-Star Game

Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory said he’s concerned about “selective hypocrisy” that cost the state the NBA All-Star Game in the wake of House Bill 2 during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday.

When asked by mediator Chuck Todd if he regrets signing the controversial law, McCrory said no.

“No, but I’m very concerned about this Orwellian purging of cities and states,” McCrory said. “The Super Bowl was just played in Houston Texas, where they have the exact same law as North Carolina, and yet there was no boycott of the Super Bowl.”

McCrory also pointed to the NCAA hosting its basketball championship in Houston last year. After the signing of House Bill 2, the NCAA pulled seven championships from North Carolina, including the men’s basketball tournament games in Greensboro.

“The NCAA played in Houston, Texas last year and there was no problem, so there’s a little selective hypocrisy right now in our country on which issues we’re gonna boycott and which issues we’re not gonna boycott.”

Todd interjected, saying the NFL has issued a warning to Texas lawmakers about a bill similar to House Bil 2 affecting the state’s ability to host Super Bowls in the future. According to KHOU-TV, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Texas could miss out on future games if there were laws “discriminatory or inconsistent with our values.”

