Gov. Cooper signs non-discrimination exeuctive order

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) — Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has reached a proposed settlement of a federal lawsuit over transgender access to public bathrooms filed after state lawmakers passed House Bill 2 last year.

The deal, which still must be approved by a federal judge, would allow transgender individuals to use the bathroom of their choice in public buildings controlled by administrative agencies, including most state offices in downtown Raleigh, highway rest stops and state parks and historic sites.

The University of North Carolina system, which was also a defendant in the federal lawsuit, and Republican legislative leaders, who intervened in the dispute, aren't part of the proposed settlement.

