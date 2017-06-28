House GOP targets secretary of state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — North Carolina legislative Republicans are taking aim once again at Democrats in the executive branch of state government.
Just hours after enacting a budget that slashes the budgets of Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein, both Democrats, a key House committee signed off on a resolution to begin the impeachment process against Democratic Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.
The vote was strictly party-line, with all 20 Republicans in attendance voting aye, and all 10 Democrats voting no.
"Impeachment is a process. The first step will be a formal investigation of the matter" by a House select committee, sponsor Rep. Chris Millis, R-Pender, said.
