Inflatable chicken resembling President Trump spotted outside Tillis' office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A bill that is being crafted under Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) that would provide a measure of security to DACA Dreamers could be introduced in the coming days, according to Tillis' spokesman.

DACA is the Obama-era program that allows the children of illegal immigrants to remain in the United States.

As Trump administration abolishes DACA, Tillis and other Republican lawmakers are scrambling to come up with a new law that would allow the so-called DACA Dreamers to stay in the country and work on a path to permanent status.

Demonstrators who have staged protests almost every month outside the Tillis' office were back Tuesday, but even organizer Scott Hoffman said Tillis appears to be doing something to help the Dreamers.

Said Hoffman, “I’ll give credit where credit is due, no doubt.”

Hoffman said he hoped the bill Tillis is working on would be transparent and provide a path to residency.

“I hope Senator Tillis will hear the needs of the individuals who are affected by DACA and hopefully get something done that is long lasting,” Huffman said.

Damara Garcia-Garcia, who is a Dreamer, hopes so too.

“It does give us anxiety because we are contributing members of society,” she said.

She is a senior at Johnson C. Smith University where she is majoring in Psychology with a minor in Biology.

Her parents, who were undocumented, brought her to this country from Mexico when she three years old.

She fears she could now be sent back to Mexico, a country she doesn’t know.

Jose Hernandez Paris, head of the Latin American Coalition in Charlotte, says he has had his hopes raised before that Dreamers like Damara could stay.

“But then, all of a sudden with a tweet or something else, they seem to get dismantled and we are back to square one,” he said.

Damara Garcia-Garcia said, “It kind of seems like everything is in the hands of Congress but I do think that if we step up and we continue to fight to stay here, then I think maybe something will come out of it.”

© 2017 WCNC.COM