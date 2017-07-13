WCNC
Is Kid Rock running for US Senate? Tweet hints at it

Staff, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 10:56 AM. EDT July 13, 2017

Is Kid Rock running for U.S. Senate?

The Macomb County rocker tweeted late this afternoon to "Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future."

He also said on Twitter that "I have had a ton of e-mails and texts asking me if this website is real…http://kidrockforsenate.com  The answer is an absolute YES."

The website shows Kid Rock 118 for U.S. Senate shows him seated in a chair next to a stuffed deer, with various bumper stickers and T-shirts with the campaign slogan.

The Michigan Republican Party hinted in February that they were hoping to draft Kid Rock, a.k.a. Robert Ritchie, to challenge U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018.

Kid Rock, along with fellow musician "Motor City Madman" Ted Nugent were dinner guests of President Donald Trump in April.

